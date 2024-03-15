Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.09

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.07, with a volume of 363137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,984 shares of company stock worth $172,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

