Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.89 billion. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

