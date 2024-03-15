James E. Money II Sells 14,822 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KAR opened at $15.62 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 142,198 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPENLANE by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in OPENLANE by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

