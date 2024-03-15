Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$42.00.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

