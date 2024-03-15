Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

