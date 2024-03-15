Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.92.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 11.7 %
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.