Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. TD Securities downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.92.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.05 on Thursday.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$34.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

