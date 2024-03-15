Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. TD Securities downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.92.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 11.7 %
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
