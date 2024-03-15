Jason Eric Evans Sells 4,840 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $58,408.96.
- On Monday, February 12th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00.
Surgery Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $851,000.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
