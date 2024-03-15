Jefferies Financial Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $580.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $565.61.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $613.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

