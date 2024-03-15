Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.2 %
INSP opened at $191.83 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -259.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.45.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Medical Systems
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.