Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

INSP opened at $191.83 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -259.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

