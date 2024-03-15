John H. Rexford Sells 10,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.33 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

