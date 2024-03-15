John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $33.05

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.05, but opened at $36.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

