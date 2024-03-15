JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.75% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

