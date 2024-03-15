JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.80

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 6350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $722.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,987,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

