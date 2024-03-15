Justin A. Kershaw Sells 1,099 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atkore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

