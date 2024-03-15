Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

