KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $54.30

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $57.84. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 135,553 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 120,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.