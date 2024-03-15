KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of KB stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

