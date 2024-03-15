KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of KB stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
