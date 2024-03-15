KE Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
