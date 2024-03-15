KE Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in KE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in KE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in KE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in KE by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

