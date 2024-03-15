Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Kelsian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Kelsian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kelsian Group news, insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.16 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,590.00 ($40,788.08). In other news, insider Fiona Hele bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.99 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,950.00 ($19,834.44). Also, insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.16 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,590.00 ($40,788.08). Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.