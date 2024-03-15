Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 45,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE CEU opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

