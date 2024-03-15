Kevin Hettrich Sells 34,607 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

