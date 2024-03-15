KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.57% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $312,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KKR opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.