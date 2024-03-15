Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.75

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.75 and last traded at $76.55, with a volume of 12573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Get Knife River alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.