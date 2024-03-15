Kohl’s Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after acquiring an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.