Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €30.15 ($33.13) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a one year high of €35.51 ($39.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €24.79 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
