Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €30.15 ($33.13) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a one year high of €35.51 ($39.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €24.79 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

