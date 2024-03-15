Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 8,027 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 580,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after buying an additional 2,525,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

