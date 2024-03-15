Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $152.86 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

