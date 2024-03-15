Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. Lennar has a 12-month low of $98.56 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

