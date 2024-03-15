Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $469.39 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $485.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennox International

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.