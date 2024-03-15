Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 5026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

