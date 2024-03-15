Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LECO opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

