LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE LL opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

