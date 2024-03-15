Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.40

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 48813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $511,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,171,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after acquiring an additional 593,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

