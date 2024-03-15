Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of LOGI opened at $93.55 on Thursday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

