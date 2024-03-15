Louise Beardmore Buys 14 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £147.14 ($188.52).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £178.67 ($228.92).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.2 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.52) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.60).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.