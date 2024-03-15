Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.12

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 258959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8145275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

