Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

Macmahon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macmahon news, insider Hamish Tyrwhitt 525,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

