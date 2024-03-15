Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

