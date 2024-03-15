Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Mader Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Mader Group Company Profile
