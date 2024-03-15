Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Neutral by B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

