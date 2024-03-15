Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.43. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 142,799 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,543,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

