Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on May 7th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 666.78 ($8.54) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 340.63 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 692 ($8.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 516.49.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester & London Investment Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.