Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on May 7th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 666.78 ($8.54) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 340.63 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 692 ($8.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 516.49.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

