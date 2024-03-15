Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $406,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $101,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $7,231,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

MANH stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

