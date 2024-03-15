Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after purchasing an additional 833,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

