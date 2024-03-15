Maplebear Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 18th (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear’s (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 18th. Maplebear had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares valued at $23,769,172.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

