Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

