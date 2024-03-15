Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 2,042 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,042 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $210,897.76. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $103.18 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

