Mark Torossian Sells 2,000 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

NYSE ML opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.84.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ML. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

View Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,016,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.