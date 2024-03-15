Markel Group’s (MKL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1,600.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,504.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,457.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,446.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.