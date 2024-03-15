Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

